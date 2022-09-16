As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) offers stability

The closing price of Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) was 52.51 for the day, down -0.32% from the previous closing price of $52.68. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1656011 shares were traded. SYNH reached its highest trading level at $53.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SYNH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $68.

On May 24, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $81.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on May 24, 2022, with a $81 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Brooks Michael Lee sold 500 shares for $78.00 per share. The transaction valued at 39,000 led to the insider holds 9,342 shares of the business.

Brooks Michael Lee sold 1,002 shares of SYNH for $78,156 on Jul 28. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 47,552 shares after completing the transaction at $78.00 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, Brooks Michael Lee, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $76.00 each. As a result, the insider received 38,000 and left with 9,842 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Syneos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYNH has reached a high of $104.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.37.

Shares Statistics:

SYNH traded an average of 646.07K shares per day over the past three months and 910.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.25M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SYNH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.58, compared to 1.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.2 and $4.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.11. EPS for the following year is $5.68, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.95 and $5.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.37B. As of the current estimate, Syneos Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYNH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.21B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.22B and the low estimate is $5.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.