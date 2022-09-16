BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) closed at 76.45 in the last session, down -0.93% from day before closing price of $77.17. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1550552 shares were traded. BJ reached its highest trading level at $77.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BJ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 63.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 19, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $80 from $70 previously.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $69 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Eddy Robert W. sold 12,738 shares for $76.76 per share. The transaction valued at 977,752 led to the insider holds 207,754 shares of the business.

Eddy Robert W. sold 1,104 shares of BJ for $82,844 on Sep 06. The President & CEO now owns 220,492 shares after completing the transaction at $75.04 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Eddy Robert W., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 2,800 shares for $75.16 each. As a result, the insider received 210,448 and left with 221,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BJ’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BJ has reached a high of $79.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BJ traded on average about 2.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 134.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.49M. Shares short for BJ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 8.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.44 and $3.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.31. EPS for the following year is $3.67, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.02 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.67B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.46B and the low estimate is $18.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.