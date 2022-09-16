Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) was 53.76 for the day, down -1.48% from the previous closing price of $54.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1317533 shares were traded. BYD reached its highest trading level at $55.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BYD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on July 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $86.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $63.

On May 12, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $78.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on May 12, 2022, with a $78 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when SPADAFOR CHRISTINE J. sold 8,364 shares for $54.59 per share. The transaction valued at 456,595 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SPADAFOR CHRISTINE J. bought 25 shares of BYD for $1,251 on Jul 15. The Director now owns 8,364 shares after completing the transaction at $49.80 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, SMITH KEITH, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 101,675 shares for $59.85 each. As a result, the insider received 6,085,331 and left with 1,261,362 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boyd’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYD has reached a high of $72.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.64.

Shares Statistics:

BYD traded an average of 1.03M shares per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.97M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BYD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.55M with a Short Ratio of 5.75, compared to 5.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.06% and a Short% of Float of 6.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.07, BYD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.76 and $5.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.53. EPS for the following year is $5.24, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.96 and $4.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $887M to a low estimate of $819.5M. As of the current estimate, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s year-ago sales were $839.93M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $867M, a decrease of -1.50% less than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $903.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $833M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.37B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.62B and the low estimate is $3.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.