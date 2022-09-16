CI (Cigna Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $284.08 in the most recent trading day, Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) closed at 289.96, up 2.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2231839 shares were traded. CI reached its highest trading level at $292.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $284.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $271 from $330 previously.

On June 22, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $283 to $296.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $270.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on June 17, 2022, with a $270 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Triplett Michael W sold 8,260 shares for $292.76 per share. The transaction valued at 2,418,198 led to the insider holds 25,091 shares of the business.

Sanford Paul A sold 374 shares of CI for $106,590 on Aug 09. The EVP Operations now owns 9,121 shares after completing the transaction at $285.00 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Agoglia Hoeltzel Mary T, who serves as the SVP Tax & Chief Acct. Officer of the company, sold 7,044 shares for $286.89 each. As a result, the insider received 2,020,860 and left with 8,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cigna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CI has reached a high of $296.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $191.74.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 315.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 300.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 3.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 25.10% for CI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 04, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.