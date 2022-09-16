CIEN (Ciena Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Ciena Corporation’s stock clocked out at 42.20, down -1.19% from its previous closing price of $42.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2225350 shares were traded. CIEN reached its highest trading level at $42.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CIEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 277.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $45 from $62 previously.

On August 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $56 to $65.

On August 04, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.MKM Partners initiated its Buy rating on August 04, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when SMITH GARY B sold 3,542 shares for $43.02 per share. The transaction valued at 152,382 led to the insider holds 410,169 shares of the business.

SMITH GARY B sold 3,542 shares of CIEN for $193,515 on Aug 22. The President, CEO now owns 413,711 shares after completing the transaction at $54.63 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, McFeely Scott, who serves as the SVP, Networking Platforms of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $54.29 each. As a result, the insider received 271,445 and left with 89,801 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ciena’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIEN has reached a high of $78.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CIEN traded 1.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.81M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CIEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 3.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.02. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.66 and $2.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.62B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.38B and the low estimate is $4.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.