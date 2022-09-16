Considering Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) closed at 7.77 in the last session, down -3.60% from day before closing price of $8.06. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3144296 shares were traded. CIM reached its highest trading level at $8.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.77.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CIM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 10, 2020, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $10 from $9 previously.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 21, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIM has reached a high of $16.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CIM traded on average about 2.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 235.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CIM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.11, compared to 10.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CIM is 1.32, which was 1.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.08.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $129.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.1M to a low estimate of $122.9M. As of the current estimate, Chimera Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $130.09M, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.57M, a decrease of -4.90% less than the figure of $-0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $506M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $521.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $610.92M, down -14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $522.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $548.8M and the low estimate is $492M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.