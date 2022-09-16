Considering Steelcase Inc. (SCS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) closed at 9.60 in the last session, down -10.86% from day before closing price of $10.77. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1793653 shares were traded. SCS reached its highest trading level at $10.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SCS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S sold 30,000 shares for $11.26 per share. The transaction valued at 337,923 led to the insider holds 288,388 shares of the business.

Niemann Jennifer C sold 3,900 shares of SCS for $46,708 on Apr 27. The Director now owns 19,346 shares after completing the transaction at $11.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Steelcase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCS has reached a high of $13.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SCS traded on average about 552.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 645.76k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.14M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SCS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 8.23, compared to 4.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SCS is 0.58, which was 0.37 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.68. The current Payout Ratio is 329.80% for SCS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 10, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.79B and the low estimate is $3.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.