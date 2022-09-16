Considering ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $0.66 in the most recent trading day, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) closed at 0.91, up 37.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2477 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7325221 shares were traded. CNET reached its highest trading level at $1.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7708.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on February 22, 2011, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNET has reached a high of $1.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7332, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6892.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 582.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 835.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.56M. Insiders hold about 20.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CNET as of Jul 14, 2022 were 190.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.16, compared to 44.87k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.