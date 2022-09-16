Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) was 33.28 for the day, up 1.90% from the previous closing price of $32.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11380571 shares were traded. DAL reached its highest trading level at $33.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $44 to $53.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on April 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Bastian Edward H sold 47,500 shares for $31.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,499,908 led to the insider holds 399,212 shares of the business.

Taylor David S bought 10,000 shares of DAL for $293,100 on Jul 14. The Director now owns 43,010 shares after completing the transaction at $29.31 per share. On May 31, another insider, Smith Joanne D, who serves as the EVP & Chief People Officer of the company, sold 7,704 shares for $41.48 each. As a result, the insider received 319,562 and left with 113,153 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Delta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAL has reached a high of $46.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.73.

Shares Statistics:

DAL traded an average of 11.92M shares per day over the past three months and 9.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 641.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 638.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.39, compared to 21.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.89 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $5.54, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.37 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.48B to a low estimate of $12.82B. As of the current estimate, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.15B, an estimated increase of 53.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.58B, an increase of 32.80% less than the figure of $53.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.67B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.9B, up 64.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.48B and the low estimate is $47.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.