Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) closed the day trading at 0.32 down -22.62% from the previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0950 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7228354 shares were traded. GMBL reached its highest trading level at $0.3988 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3250.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GMBL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on November 02, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On April 27, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On March 29, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $20.The Benchmark Company initiated its Speculative Buy rating on March 29, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when JOHNSON GRANT bought 50,000 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 18,835 led to the insider holds 3,403,334 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMBL has reached a high of $8.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4454, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4403.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GMBL traded about 1.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GMBL traded about 1.34M shares per day. A total of 40.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.51M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GMBL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 963.69k with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 1.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.36, while EPS last year was $-0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.7 and $-3.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.2. EPS for the following year is $-0.71, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.42 and $-0.86.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $14.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $30M to a low estimate of $10.8M. As of the current estimate, Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.8M, an estimated increase of 67.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.6M, a decrease of -10.00% less than the figure of $67.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.19M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.78M, up 265.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.5M and the low estimate is $48.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.