FISV (Fiserv Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $105.90 in the most recent trading day, Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) closed at 104.58, down -1.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3929504 shares were traded. FISV reached its highest trading level at $106.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FISV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $123 to $97.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $108.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on May 18, 2022, with a $108 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when DiSimone Harry sold 2,706 shares for $108.72 per share. The transaction valued at 294,196 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Chiarello Guy sold 4,400 shares of FISV for $462,220 on Sep 07. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 232,553 shares after completing the transaction at $105.05 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Chiarello Guy, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 100 shares for $105.00 each. As a result, the insider received 10,500 and left with 236,953 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fiserv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FISV has reached a high of $111.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 645.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 605.62M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FISV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 10.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 28 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.79 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $1.88 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.55 and $6.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.49. EPS for the following year is $7.41, with 34 analysts recommending between $8.01 and $7.05.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $4.27B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.45B to a low estimate of $4.2B. As of the current estimate, Fiserv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.96B, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.33B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.22B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FISV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.39B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.74B and the low estimate is $17.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.