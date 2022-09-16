How is Alaska Air Group Inc.’s (NYSE: ALK) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) closed at 46.26 in the last session, up 0.65% from day before closing price of $45.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1717726 shares were traded. ALK reached its highest trading level at $46.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on June 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $58 from $75 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when HARRISON ANDREW R sold 3,275 shares for $45.90 per share. The transaction valued at 150,332 led to the insider holds 10,877 shares of the business.

HARRISON ANDREW R sold 2,267 shares of ALK for $100,037 on Jul 29. The EVP AND CCO now owns 14,152 shares after completing the transaction at $44.13 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, TACKETT SHANE R, who serves as the EVP AND CFO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $46.97 each. As a result, the insider received 93,940 and left with 9,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alaska’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALK has reached a high of $63.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALK traded on average about 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.48M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 4.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ALK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 04, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.57 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.83 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.22. EPS for the following year is $5.46, with 10 analysts recommending between $7 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.79B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.83B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Alaska Air Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.93B, an estimated increase of 44.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.45B, an increase of 32.70% less than the figure of $44.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.38B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.96B, up 60.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.98B and the low estimate is $8.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.