How is Manulife Financial Corporation’s (NYSE: MFC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $17.37 in the most recent trading day, Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) closed at 17.28, down -0.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2598441 shares were traded. MFC reached its highest trading level at $17.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MFC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Manulife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFC has reached a high of $22.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.92B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.90B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MFC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.11M with a Short Ratio of 16.63, compared to 12.04M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MFC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.12, compared to 1.01 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.38. The current Payout Ratio is 44.30% for MFC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 04, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.5. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.89B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.77B and the low estimate is $55.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.