How is MKS Instruments Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MKSI) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) closed at 90.94 in the last session, down -2.74% from day before closing price of $93.50. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1189971 shares were traded. MKSI reached its highest trading level at $93.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MKSI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on February 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $200.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 27, 2021, and also maintained the target price at $215.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Mora Elizabeth sold 200 shares for $96.72 per share. The transaction valued at 19,344 led to the insider holds 16,093 shares of the business.

CANNONE PETER III bought 250 shares of MKSI for $30,014 on Aug 01. The Director now owns 3,142 shares after completing the transaction at $120.06 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, COLELLA GERARD G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $117.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 117,510 and bolstered with 99,017 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MKS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKSI has reached a high of $181.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MKSI traded on average about 593.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 646.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MKSI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.55, compared to 1.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MKSI is 0.88, which was 0.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.8 and a low estimate of $2.41, while EPS last year was $2.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.72, with high estimates of $2.95 and low estimates of $2.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.8 and $10 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.43. EPS for the following year is $10.75, with 11 analysts recommending between $11.66 and $9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.