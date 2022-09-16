HUM (Humana Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) closed at 497.24 in the last session, up 8.37% from day before closing price of $458.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+38.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2664076 shares were traded. HUM reached its highest trading level at $501.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $484.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HUM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $510.

On May 27, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $506.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $486 to $520.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Deshpande Samir sold 3,957 shares for $434.19 per share. The transaction valued at 1,718,101 led to the insider holds 5,529 shares of the business.

Fleming William Kevin sold 3,210 shares of HUM for $1,443,471 on Apr 28. The Seg Pres, Pharmacy Sol & CCAO now owns 884 shares after completing the transaction at $449.68 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Huval Timothy S., who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 3,477 shares for $443.14 each. As a result, the insider received 1,540,798 and left with 5,768 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Humana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUM has reached a high of $504.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $351.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 485.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 447.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HUM traded on average about 811.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 936.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.31M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HUM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.96, compared to 1.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HUM is 3.15, which was 2.58 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 12.10% for HUM, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 1991 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.89 and a low estimate of $5.71, while EPS last year was $4.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.24, with high estimates of $3.22 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25 and $24.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.73. EPS for the following year is $27.72, with 26 analysts recommending between $28.54 and $27.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $22.85B. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.43B to a low estimate of $22.42B. As of the current estimate, Humana Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.87B, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.72B, an increase of 7.20% less than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.14B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $91.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.41B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.6B and the low estimate is $98.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.