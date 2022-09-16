I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Eaton Corporation plc (ETN).

After closing at $143.10 in the most recent trading day, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) closed at 141.11, down -1.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1727347 shares were traded. ETN reached its highest trading level at $145.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.96.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ETN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 07, 2022, Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $196 to $194.

Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $195.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Hopgood Daniel Roy sold 1,500 shares for $151.70 per share. The transaction valued at 227,553 led to the insider holds 7,593 shares of the business.

MCCOY DEBORAH L sold 3,000 shares of ETN for $446,168 on Aug 05. The Director now owns 12,856 shares after completing the transaction at $148.72 per share. On May 27, another insider, Miller Boise April, who serves as the below. of the company, sold 12,283 shares for $138.66 each. As a result, the insider received 1,703,108 and left with 11,435 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eaton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETN has reached a high of $175.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 141.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 148.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.56M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 399.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 397.08M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ETN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.16, compared to 4.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ETN’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.92, compared to 3.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.83. The current Payout Ratio is 54.20% for ETN, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 28, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.78, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.07 and low estimates of $1.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $7.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.49. EPS for the following year is $8.28, with 24 analysts recommending between $8.8 and $7.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.63B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.66B and the low estimate is $20.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.