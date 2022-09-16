I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY).

After closing at $10.62 in the most recent trading day, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) closed at 13.35, up 25.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1825536 shares were traded. GETY reached its highest trading level at $13.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GETY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold 3,502,002 shares for $30.47 per share. The transaction valued at 106,706,001 led to the insider holds 65,777,998 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Getty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GETY has reached a high of $37.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 491.58k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.35M. Insiders hold about 84.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.90% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.