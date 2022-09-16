I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN).

The price of MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) closed at 24.18 in the last session, down -4.99% from day before closing price of $25.45. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1636673 shares were traded. MLKN reached its highest trading level at $25.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.06.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MLKN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Scott Richard sold 528 shares for $30.96 per share. The transaction valued at 16,347 led to the insider holds 2,838 shares of the business.

Scott Richard sold 570 shares of MLKN for $16,165 on Jul 20. The Chief Mfg and Ops Officer now owns 2,264 shares after completing the transaction at $28.36 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Scott Richard, who serves as the Chief Mfg and Ops Officer of the company, sold 164 shares for $36.90 each. As a result, the insider received 6,052 and left with 1,610 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLKN has reached a high of $42.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MLKN traded on average about 475.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 872.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.06M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MLKN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 7.36, compared to 3.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.55%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MLKN is 0.75, which was 0.38 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $3.41, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.96 and $2.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLKN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.78B and the low estimate is $4.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.