I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in SLM Corporation (SLM).

The price of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) closed at 15.49 in the last session, up 2.72% from day before closing price of $15.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2511791 shares were traded. SLM reached its highest trading level at $15.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.02.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SLM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 114.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on April 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $19 from $24 previously.

On January 29, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $20.

On December 21, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $14.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Sector Perform rating on December 21, 2020, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when Boyles Jonathan sold 6,140 shares for $17.43 per share. The transaction valued at 107,020 led to the insider holds 120,766 shares of the business.

McGarry Steven sold 15,016 shares of SLM for $296,566 on Feb 28. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 298,877 shares after completing the transaction at $19.75 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, McGarry Steven, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 22,834 shares for $19.89 each. As a result, the insider received 454,212 and left with 313,893 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SLM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLM has reached a high of $20.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SLM traded on average about 2.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 261.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 249.53M. Shares short for SLM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.83, compared to 9.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SLM is 0.44, which was 0.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.80% for SLM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2798:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.03 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.89. EPS for the following year is $3.07, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $2.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $351.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $395M to a low estimate of $310.6M. As of the current estimate, SLM Corporation’s year-ago sales were $357.52M, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $357.05M, a decrease of -2.80% less than the figure of $-1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $406.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.