In spite of British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s (NYSE:BTI) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) closed at 39.36 down -0.13% from its previous closing price of $39.41. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1710375 shares were traded. BTI reached its highest trading level at $39.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, British’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTI has reached a high of $47.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTI has traded an average of 2.55M shares per day and 2M over the past ten days. A total of 2.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.12B. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 0.75, compared to 3.06M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BTI is 2.81, from 2.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.35. The current Payout Ratio is 78.90% for BTI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 13, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.