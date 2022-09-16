In spite of Textron Inc.’s (NYSE:TXT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) closed at 64.07 up 0.11% from its previous closing price of $64.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1185357 shares were traded. TXT reached its highest trading level at $64.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Textron Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2021, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $75 to $95.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on June 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Lupone E Robert sold 29,752 shares for $72.63 per share. The transaction valued at 2,160,828 led to the insider holds 95,990 shares of the business.

Bamford Mark S sold 2,701 shares of TXT for $196,897 on Mar 02. The VP and Corporate Controller now owns 17,362 shares after completing the transaction at $72.90 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Bamford Mark S, who serves as the VP and Corporate Controller of the company, sold 1,150 shares for $71.00 each. As a result, the insider received 81,650 and left with 17,362 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Textron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXT has reached a high of $79.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TXT has traded an average of 1.03M shares per day and 1.1M over the past ten days. A total of 214.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.42M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TXT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.38, compared to 5.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 3.21%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TXT is 0.08, from 0.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.16. The current Payout Ratio is 2.20% for TXT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 26, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.3B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.33B to a low estimate of $3.27B. As of the current estimate, Textron Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.77B, an estimated increase of 18.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.69B, an increase of 22.10% over than the figure of $18.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.66B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.27B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.1B and the low estimate is $13.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.