In the case of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE), what’s next?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) closed the day trading at 15.75 down -1.75% from the previous closing price of $16.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1569238 shares were traded. APLE reached its highest trading level at $16.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APLE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2214.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $17 from $16 previously.

On April 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 22, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when KNIGHT GLADE M bought 5,000 shares for $16.21 per share. The transaction valued at 81,047 led to the insider holds 493,093 shares of the business.

Woolley Howard E. bought 613 shares of APLE for $9,995 on Aug 09. The Director now owns 4,198 shares after completing the transaction at $16.30 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Perkins Elizabeth, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 600 shares for $14.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,919 and bolstered with 174,143 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLE has reached a high of $18.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APLE traded about 1.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APLE traded about 1.4M shares per day. A total of 229.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.25M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APLE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.25, compared to 6.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Dividends & Splits

APLE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.84, up from 0.30 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.29. The current Payout Ratio is 39.20% for APLE, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $324.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $339.6M to a low estimate of $296.72M. As of the current estimate, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $213.07M, an estimated increase of 52.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $933.87M, up 28.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.