In What Direction Will Philip Morris International Inc.’s (NYSE:PM) Stock Goes From Here?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) closed the day trading at 94.04 up 0.36% from the previous closing price of $93.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3648988 shares were traded. PM reached its highest trading level at $94.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on March 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $100 from $116 previously.

On March 07, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $110.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $105.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when De Wilde Frederic sold 29,941 shares for $108.49 per share. The transaction valued at 3,248,338 led to the insider holds 178,160 shares of the business.

Barth Werner sold 12,000 shares of PM for $1,340,400 on Feb 18. The Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg now owns 75,178 shares after completing the transaction at $111.70 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Olczak Jacek, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $111.31 each. As a result, the insider received 4,452,308 and left with 326,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Philip’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PM has reached a high of $112.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PM traded about 4.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PM traded about 3.67M shares per day. A total of 1.55B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.55B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.46, compared to 7.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.47% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Dividends & Splits

PM’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.00, up from 4.77 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.31.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.76 and $5.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.45. EPS for the following year is $5.93, with 15 analysts recommending between $6.21 and $5.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.41B, down -4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.47B and the low estimate is $29.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.