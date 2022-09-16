In What Direction Will PulteGroup Inc.’s (NYSE:PHM) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) was 38.86 for the day, down -0.13% from the previous closing price of $38.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2276474 shares were traded. PHM reached its highest trading level at $39.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PHM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $48 from $41 previously.

On June 22, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $56 to $41.

On April 05, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $52.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 05, 2022, with a $52 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Chadwick John J. sold 15,090 shares for $49.05 per share. The transaction valued at 740,119 led to the insider holds 82,590 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PulteGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHM has reached a high of $58.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.00.

Shares Statistics:

PHM traded an average of 2.40M shares per day over the past three months and 2.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PHM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.06, compared to 9.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 5.37%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, PHM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 6.40% for PHM, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 03, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.24 and a low estimate of $2.53, while EPS last year was $1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.4, with high estimates of $3.92 and low estimates of $2.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.29 and $10.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.68. EPS for the following year is $10.17, with 16 analysts recommending between $11.76 and $7.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.93B, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.58B and the low estimate is $14.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.