Invest in Fox Corporation (FOX) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) closed at 32.03 in the last session, up 3.22% from day before closing price of $31.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1182468 shares were traded. FOX reached its highest trading level at $32.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FOX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when MURDOCH LACHLAN K bought 126,773 shares for $36.50 per share. The transaction valued at 4,627,214 led to the insider holds 815,335 shares of the business.

MURDOCH LACHLAN K sold 126,773 shares of FOX for $4,627,214 on Aug 15. The Executive Chair, CEO now owns 152 shares after completing the transaction at $36.50 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT, who serves as the Chairman of the company, sold 1,700,000 shares for $40.32 each. As a result, the insider received 68,544,000 and left with 181,186 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOX has reached a high of $40.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FOX traded on average about 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 242.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.97M. Insiders hold about 42.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.16% stake in the company. Shares short for FOX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.34, compared to 2.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FOX is 0.48, which was 0.46 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.24 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.84B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.84B to a low estimate of $7.84B. As of the current estimate, Fox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.42B, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.37B, an increase of 5.50% less than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.37B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.4B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.86B and the low estimate is $34.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.