Investing in Intel Corporation (INTC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Intel Corporation’s stock clocked out at 28.84, down -1.17% from its previous closing price of $29.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 39544855 shares were traded. INTC reached its highest trading level at $29.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INTC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On August 02, 2022, DZ Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Susquehanna Downgraded its Neutral to Negative on July 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 14,800 shares for $33.86 per share. The transaction valued at 501,153 led to the insider holds 77,216 shares of the business.

Zinsner David bought 5,500 shares of INTC for $246,014 on May 03. The EVP, CFO now owns 8,803 shares after completing the transaction at $44.73 per share. On May 02, another insider, GELSINGER PATRICK P, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 5,500 shares for $44.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 245,184 and bolstered with 16,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTC has reached a high of $56.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INTC traded 39.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 41.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.10B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 70.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 79.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.71%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.34, INTC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.46. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52. The current Payout Ratio is 30.40% for INTC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 27 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.42. EPS for the following year is $3.46, with 33 analysts recommending between $4.06 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 28 analysts expect revenue to total $18.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.44B to a low estimate of $17.45B. As of the current estimate, Intel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $18.09B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.48B, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.32B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.72B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $76.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.19B and the low estimate is $68.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.