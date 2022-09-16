Investing in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s stock clocked out at 174.03, up 0.95% from its previous closing price of $172.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1541431 shares were traded. JBHT reached its highest trading level at $177.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $172.40.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JBHT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on July 20, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $185 from $180 previously.

On July 20, 2022, Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $183 to $196.

UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on July 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $186 to $180.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when McGee Eric bought 210 shares for $167.75 per share. The transaction valued at 35,227 led to the insider holds 611 shares of the business.

Field Darren P. sold 2,200 shares of JBHT for $395,663 on Jul 28. The EVP Intermodal now owns 9,058 shares after completing the transaction at $179.85 per share. On May 19, another insider, GASAWAY SHARILYN S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 650 shares for $161.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 105,214 and bolstered with 26,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, J.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBHT has reached a high of $218.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $153.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 177.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 183.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JBHT traded 699.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 897.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.41M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JBHT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 4.01, compared to 2.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.09, JBHT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83. The current Payout Ratio is 15.60% for JBHT, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 23, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.65 and a low estimate of $2.13, while EPS last year was $1.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.48, with high estimates of $2.66 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.95 and $8.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.65. EPS for the following year is $9.92, with 27 analysts recommending between $11 and $8.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $3.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.16B to a low estimate of $3.59B. As of the current estimate, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.14B, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.87B, an increase of 10.50% less than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.65B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.01B and the low estimate is $14.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.