Investing in Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) closed at 27.80 down -0.18% from its previous closing price of $27.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4818540 shares were traded. NLSN reached its highest trading level at $27.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.80.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nielsen Holdings plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $28 from $34 previously.

On January 28, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $22.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on January 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC bought 7,116,000 shares for $27.35 per share. The transaction valued at 194,622,600 led to the insider holds 98,190,100 shares of the business.

WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC bought 5,652,100 shares of NLSN for $155,376,229 on Apr 13. The 10% Owner now owns 91,074,100 shares after completing the transaction at $27.49 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 6,925,000 shares for $27.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 188,775,500 and bolstered with 85,422,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nielsen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NLSN has reached a high of $27.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NLSN has traded an average of 3.70M shares per day and 3.66M over the past ten days. A total of 359.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.52M. Shares short for NLSN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.88M with a Short Ratio of 4.29, compared to 16.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 8.29%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NLSN is 0.24, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.53.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.88. EPS for the following year is $2, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $914.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $925.2M to a low estimate of $901.27M. As of the current estimate, Nielsen Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $871.05M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $936.65M, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $946.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $922.44M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NLSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.5B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.81B and the low estimate is $3.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.