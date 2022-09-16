Investing in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) closed at 85.61 down -0.91% from its previous closing price of $86.40. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5016994 shares were traded. RTX reached its highest trading level at $86.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on April 08, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $125.

On February 16, 2022, Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $110 to $111.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Winnefeld James A Jr bought 200 shares for $99.00 per share. The transaction valued at 19,800 led to the insider holds 7,700 shares of the business.

Dumais Michael R sold 7,443 shares of RTX for $755,095 on Feb 28. The EVP,Chf Transformation Officer now owns 73,761 shares after completing the transaction at $101.45 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Dumais Michael R, who serves as the EVP,Chf Transformation Officer of the company, sold 6,883 shares for $97.74 each. As a result, the insider received 672,739 and left with 78,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Raytheon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RTX has reached a high of $106.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RTX has traded an average of 4.44M shares per day and 5.42M over the past ten days. A total of 1.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.48B. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.71, compared to 12.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RTX is 2.20, from 1.97 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52. The current Payout Ratio is 69.10% for RTX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2020 when the company split stock in a 15890:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.85 and $4.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.77. EPS for the following year is $5.78, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.37 and $5.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $17.33B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $17.87B to a low estimate of $16.86B. As of the current estimate, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $16.21B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.44B, an increase of 8.20% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.02B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $68.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $66.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64.39B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75.32B and the low estimate is $71.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.