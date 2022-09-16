Investing in Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) closed at 42.17 down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $42.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1855298 shares were traded. RPRX reached its highest trading level at $42.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Royalty Pharma plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 256005.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.20 and its Current Ratio is at 19.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 13, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $53.

On April 27, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on April 27, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when RIGGS RORY B sold 52,025 shares for $42.21 per share. The transaction valued at 2,195,960 led to the insider holds 276,712 shares of the business.

RIGGS RORY B sold 47,975 shares of RPRX for $2,034,428 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 328,737 shares after completing the transaction at $42.41 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, GG 1978 SICAF SIF S.A. – GG St, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 248,006 shares for $42.86 each. As a result, the insider received 10,629,959 and left with 22,426,170 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Royalty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPRX has reached a high of $44.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RPRX has traded an average of 1.95M shares per day and 1.75M over the past ten days. A total of 436.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RPRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.43M with a Short Ratio of 5.17, compared to 13.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RPRX is 0.76, from 0.66 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.93. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.72 and $3.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $542.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $626.28M to a low estimate of $509M. As of the current estimate, Royalty Pharma plc’s year-ago sales were $554.96M, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $591.79M, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of $-2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $608.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $572M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.29B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.75B and the low estimate is $2.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.