Is New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $9.58 in the most recent trading day, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) closed at 9.60, up 0.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6328322 shares were traded. NYCB reached its highest trading level at $9.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NYCB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $11.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on June 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Rosenfeld Ronald A. bought 35,000 shares for $13.72 per share. The transaction valued at 480,162 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYCB has reached a high of $14.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.83M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 465.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 458.44M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NYCB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 47.12M with a Short Ratio of 9.07, compared to 48.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.09% and a Short% of Float of 11.53%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NYCB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.68, compared to 0.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.13. The current Payout Ratio is 54.10% for NYCB, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 2004 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.4B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.