Is Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) closed at 26.42 in the last session, up 1.58% from day before closing price of $26.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1147343 shares were traded. PDCO reached its highest trading level at $26.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PDCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Zurbay Donald sold 10,180 shares for $29.58 per share. The transaction valued at 301,141 led to the insider holds 78,032 shares of the business.

KORSH LES B sold 4,889 shares of PDCO for $144,930 on Jul 06. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 71,449 shares after completing the transaction at $29.64 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, Frohning Andrea L., who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 1,986 shares for $29.97 each. As a result, the insider received 59,520 and left with 39,259 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Patterson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDCO has reached a high of $35.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PDCO traded on average about 898.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 96.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.34M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PDCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.92M with a Short Ratio of 5.21, compared to 5.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.12% and a Short% of Float of 9.55%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PDCO is 1.04, which was 1.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.11. The current Payout Ratio is 52.20% for PDCO, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 24, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.31 and $2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.29. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.54B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, Patterson Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.5B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.08B and the low estimate is $6.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.