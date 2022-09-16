Is Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) closed at 145.37 in the last session, up 1.84% from day before closing price of $142.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1117293 shares were traded. RRX reached its highest trading level at $146.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.23.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Kunze John C sold 1 shares for $139.42 per share. The transaction valued at 139 led to the insider holds 6,999 shares of the business.

Kunze John C sold 1,155 shares of RRX for $158,092 on Aug 04. The Segment President* now owns 6,920 shares after completing the transaction at $136.88 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, STOELTING CURTIS W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 805 shares for $159.72 each. As a result, the insider received 128,578 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Regal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RRX is 1.24, which has changed by 1.90% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -11.99% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RRX has reached a high of $176.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RRX traded on average about 334.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 445.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.25M. Shares short for RRX as of Aug 30, 2022 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 911.31k on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RRX is 1.40, which was 1.34 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.22. The current Payout Ratio is 23.50% for RRX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 14, 1994 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.72 and a low estimate of $2.51, while EPS last year was $2.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.66, with high estimates of $2.8 and low estimates of $2.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.69 and $10.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.49. EPS for the following year is $11.33, with 8 analysts recommending between $11.76 and $10.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Regal Rexnord Corporation’s year-ago sales were $828.26M, an estimated increase of 59.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.3B, an increase of 46.10% less than the figure of $59.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.28B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81B, up 36.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.49B and the low estimate is $5.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.