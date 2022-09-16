Is The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $138.51 in the most recent trading day, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) closed at 137.44, down -0.77%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5298014 shares were traded. PG reached its highest trading level at $138.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on April 08, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $175.

On March 30, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $181 to $165.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $165 to $175.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 10,397 shares for $146.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,517,962 led to the insider holds 4,353 shares of the business.

Davis Jennifer L. sold 27,809 shares of PG for $4,114,342 on Aug 23. The CEO – Health Care now owns 32,895 shares after completing the transaction at $147.95 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Coombe Gary A, who serves as the CEO – Grooming of the company, sold 12,930 shares for $149.21 each. As a result, the insider received 1,929,285 and left with 29,489 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PG has reached a high of $165.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $129.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 151.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.40B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.38B. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.98, compared to 17.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.57%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PG’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.16, compared to 3.65 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.68. The current Payout Ratio is 58.70% for PG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.87 and $5.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.83. EPS for the following year is $6.12, with 24 analysts recommending between $6.57 and $5.88.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $19.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.07B to a low estimate of $18.82B. As of the current estimate, The Procter & Gamble Company’s year-ago sales were $18.95B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.66B, an increase of 3.70% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.99B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $79.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.12B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.33B and the low estimate is $78.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.