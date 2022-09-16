Is this a Prime Time To acquire Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) stock

The price of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) closed at 2.14 in the last session, down -1.83% from day before closing price of $2.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1170036 shares were traded. GCI reached its highest trading level at $2.1890 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1150.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GCI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Reed Michael bought 500,000 shares for $2.44 per share. The transaction valued at 1,220,000 led to the insider holds 1,836,335 shares of the business.

Louis John Jeffry sold 7,604 shares of GCI for $27,679 on May 25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.64 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Tarica Laurence, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $4.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 294,000 and bolstered with 620,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GCI has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5196, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0090.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GCI traded on average about 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 137.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.72M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GCI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.1M with a Short Ratio of 10.72, compared to 16.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.99% and a Short% of Float of 13.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $-0.33.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $788.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $788.1M to a low estimate of $788.1M. As of the current estimate, Gannett Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $804.27M, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $789.1M, a decrease of -3.50% less than the figure of $-2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $789.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $789.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.15B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.