Is this a Prime Time To acquire Switch Inc. (SWCH) stock

After closing at $33.98 in the most recent trading day, Switch Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) closed at 33.96, down -0.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1530153 shares were traded. SWCH reached its highest trading level at $34.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.95.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SWCH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $31 from $28 previously.

On December 16, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on August 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Thomas Thomas A sold 40,000 shares for $33.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,357,576 led to the insider holds 3,004,360 shares of the business.

Thomas Thomas A sold 40,000 shares of SWCH for $1,349,516 on Jul 15. The Director now owns 3,044,360 shares after completing the transaction at $33.74 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Thomas Thomas A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $33.15 each. As a result, the insider received 1,325,936 and left with 3,084,360 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Switch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 60.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWCH has reached a high of $34.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 150.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.16M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SWCH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.61M with a Short Ratio of 4.68, compared to 8.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.52%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SWCH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.16, compared to 0.21 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $166.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $168.66M to a low estimate of $163.1M. As of the current estimate, Switch Inc.’s year-ago sales were $141.69M, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.99M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $166.36M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $675.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $667.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $672.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $592.04M, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $745.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $762.1M and the low estimate is $730.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.