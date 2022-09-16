It’s a good day to be an Campbell Soup Company (CPB) shareholder

In the latest session, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) closed at 47.09 down -0.53% from its previous closing price of $47.34. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3013653 shares were traded. CPB reached its highest trading level at $47.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Campbell Soup Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 71.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

On March 28, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $46.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 25, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $51 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Ciongoli Adam G. sold 18,321 shares for $50.00 per share. The transaction valued at 916,061 led to the insider holds 111,598 shares of the business.

Ciongoli Adam G. sold 17,924 shares of CPB for $896,379 on Aug 09. The Executive Vice President now owns 129,919 shares after completing the transaction at $50.01 per share. On Jul 13, another insider, Ciongoli Adam G., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 32,194 shares for $49.75 each. As a result, the insider received 1,601,652 and left with 129,919 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Campbell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPB has reached a high of $51.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CPB has traded an average of 2.36M shares per day and 3.38M over the past ten days. A total of 301.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.87M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CPB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.75M with a Short Ratio of 5.15, compared to 16.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.11%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CPB is 1.48, from 1.42 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.24. The current Payout Ratio is 48.60% for CPB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 17, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.95 and $2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.84. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.17 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.98B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2B to a low estimate of $1.94B. As of the current estimate, Campbell Soup Company’s year-ago sales were $1.87B, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.48B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.92B and the low estimate is $8.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.