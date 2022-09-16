It’s a good day to be an Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) shareholder

In the latest session, Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) closed at 118.53 down -1.13% from its previous closing price of $119.89. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1224038 shares were traded. CNI reached its highest trading level at $121.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.15.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Canadian National Railway Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 224.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $135 from $128 previously.

On August 22, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $129.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNI has reached a high of $137.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNI has traded an average of 1.11M shares per day and 1.51M over the past ten days. A total of 690.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 680.88M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CNI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.63M with a Short Ratio of 5.07, compared to 3.88M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CNI is 2.23, from 2.34 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65. The current Payout Ratio is 48.00% for CNI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.71 and $3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.52. EPS for the following year is $5.29, with 25 analysts recommending between $5.57 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.97B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.05B and the low estimate is $11.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.