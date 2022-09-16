It’s a good day to be an ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) shareholder

In the latest session, ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) closed at 51.60 up 0.14% from its previous closing price of $51.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1197662 shares were traded. CCXI reached its highest trading level at $51.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2021, SVB Leerink Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $64.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on October 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when KANAYA SUSAN M sold 19,898 shares for $50.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,013,793 led to the insider holds 91,317 shares of the business.

KANAYA SUSAN M sold 46,298 shares of CCXI for $2,322,715 on Aug 04. The EVP, CFO and Sec. now owns 91,317 shares after completing the transaction at $50.17 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Schall Thomas J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 130,000 shares for $50.24 each. As a result, the insider received 6,531,733 and left with 2,393,352 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 98.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCXI has reached a high of $51.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CCXI has traded an average of 2.36M shares per day and 1.33M over the past ten days. A total of 71.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.26M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CCXI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.93, compared to 5.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.22% and a Short% of Float of 11.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.42 and a low estimate of $-0.55, while EPS last year was $-0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.44, with high estimates of $-0.33 and low estimates of $-0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.47 and $-2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.86. EPS for the following year is $-0.76, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.77 and $-1.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.88M to a low estimate of $11M. As of the current estimate, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.85M, an estimated increase of 169.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.36M, an increase of 51.00% less than the figure of $169.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCXI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.22M, up 113.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $193.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $317.88M and the low estimate is $116M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 182.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.