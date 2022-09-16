It’s a good day to be an Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Xerox Holdings Corporation’s stock clocked out at 15.82, down -1.37% from its previous closing price of $16.04. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1224067 shares were traded. XRX reached its highest trading level at $16.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On February 04, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 27, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Shanker Naresh sold 10,700 shares for $17.16 per share. The transaction valued at 183,580 led to the insider holds 11,094 shares of the business.

ICAHN CARL C bought 783,900 shares of XRX for $13,459,563 on Apr 25. The 10% Owner now owns 34,245,314 shares after completing the transaction at $17.17 per share. On Apr 22, another insider, ICAHN CARL C, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,346,523 shares for $16.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,837,030 and bolstered with 33,461,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XRX has reached a high of $24.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XRX traded 2.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.80, compared to 7.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.27% and a Short% of Float of 8.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, XRX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.05.