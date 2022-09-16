It’s an appealing income play to consider Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE)

The price of Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) closed at 14.28 in the last session, up 2.15% from day before closing price of $13.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1005966 shares were traded. HOPE reached its highest trading level at $14.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HOPE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on May 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when LEWIS WILLIAM J sold 7,500 shares for $14.23 per share. The transaction valued at 106,725 led to the insider holds 17,601 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hope’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOPE has reached a high of $17.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HOPE traded on average about 721.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 749.83k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 120.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.59M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HOPE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.19, compared to 3.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 4.12%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HOPE is 0.56, which was 0.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.09. The current Payout Ratio is 30.70% for HOPE, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $162.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $164M to a low estimate of $161.4M. As of the current estimate, Hope Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $140.91M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.59M, an increase of 15.10% less than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $166.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $634.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $630.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $632.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $556.36M, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $691.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $710.8M and the low estimate is $673.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.