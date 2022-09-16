It’s an appealing income play to consider Omeros Corporation (OMER)

After closing at $5.39 in the most recent trading day, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) closed at 3.99, down -25.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2102413 shares were traded. OMER reached its highest trading level at $5.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8550.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OMER by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4 from $12 previously.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMER has reached a high of $16.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9338, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1078.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 579.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.20M. Insiders hold about 4.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OMER as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.13M with a Short Ratio of 7.87, compared to 13.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.34% and a Short% of Float of 20.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.51 and a low estimate of $-0.77, while EPS last year was $-0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.61, with high estimates of $-0.51 and low estimates of $-0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.01 and $-2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.15. EPS for the following year is $-1.79, with 3 analysts recommending between $-1.59 and $-1.93.