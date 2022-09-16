It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) closed the day trading at 179.62 down -1.34% from the previous closing price of $182.06. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5183699 shares were traded. PANW reached its highest trading level at $181.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $178.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PANW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 02, 2022, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $495.

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $625.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on August 12, 2022, with a $625 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Klarich Lee sold 3,866 shares for $530.54 per share. The transaction valued at 2,051,068 led to the insider holds 232,158 shares of the business.

ZUK NIR sold 12,000 shares of PANW for $6,503,577 on Sep 01. The EVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 659,812 shares after completing the transaction at $541.96 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Arora Nikesh, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $554.56 each. As a result, the insider received 6,932,006 and left with 462,514 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 85.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PANW has reached a high of $213.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $140.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 174.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 177.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PANW traded about 4.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PANW traded about 4.18M shares per day. A total of 99.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.96M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PANW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.77, compared to 7.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.29% and a Short% of Float of 7.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 29 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.31 and a low estimate of $2.26, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $2.27 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.53 and $7.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.46. EPS for the following year is $9.26, with 33 analysts recommending between $10.09 and $8.3.

Revenue Estimates

27 analysts predict $1.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.54B. As of the current estimate, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PANW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.26B, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.88B and the low estimate is $6.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.