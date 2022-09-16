It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Radian Group Inc. (RDN) stock

The closing price of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) was 20.82 for the day, up 0.82% from the previous closing price of $20.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1085412 shares were traded. RDN reached its highest trading level at $21.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RDN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on August 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $24 from $22.50 previously.

On July 18, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $27.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on November 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Hoffman Edward J sold 10,000 shares for $20.75 per share. The transaction valued at 207,500 led to the insider holds 118,534 shares of the business.

Hoffman Edward J sold 10,000 shares of RDN for $213,300 on Jun 06. The Sr. EVP, General Counsel now owns 128,534 shares after completing the transaction at $21.33 per share. On May 17, another insider, CULANG HOWARD BERNARD, who serves as the Non-Exec Chairman of the Board of the company, sold 5,982 shares for $21.60 each. As a result, the insider received 129,211 and left with 8,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Radian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDN has reached a high of $24.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.74.

Shares Statistics:

RDN traded an average of 1.48M shares per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 173.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.23M. Shares short for RDN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 7.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, RDN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16. The current Payout Ratio is 17.30% for RDN, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.46. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.61 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $255.6M to a low estimate of $234.7M. As of the current estimate, Radian Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $254.76M, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $943.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, down -3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $902.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.