It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) stock

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) closed the day trading at 13.41 up 0.22% from the previous closing price of $13.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1719661 shares were traded. TAK reached its highest trading level at $13.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TAK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on July 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $24 from $21 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Takeda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 52.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAK has reached a high of $17.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TAK traded about 2.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TAK traded about 2.49M shares per day. A total of 3.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.16B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TAK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.23, compared to 4.06M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

TAK’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.13, up from 180.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1,345.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.35.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.