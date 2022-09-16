It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (XLO) stock

Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO) closed the day trading at 3.15 up 15.38% from the previous closing price of $2.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2304006 shares were traded. XLO reached its highest trading level at $3.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XLO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 10, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On November 16, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On November 16, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $32.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on November 16, 2021, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 when Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 25,000 shares for $9.65 per share. The transaction valued at 241,202 led to the insider holds 2,805,413 shares of the business.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 4,011 shares of XLO for $39,485 on Dec 09. The 10% Owner now owns 2,780,413 shares after completing the transaction at $9.84 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 13,458 shares for $9.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 129,474 and bolstered with 2,776,402 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XLO has reached a high of $27.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7106, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.8794.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XLO traded about 115.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XLO traded about 346.54k shares per day. A total of 27.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.45M. Insiders hold about 7.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 53.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.28, compared to 227.38k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.8, with high estimates of $-0.75 and low estimates of $-0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.03 and $-3.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.18. EPS for the following year is $-3.66, with 4 analysts recommending between $-2.9 and $-4.09.