Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) closed at 36.16 in the last session, down -0.50% from day before closing price of $36.34. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1125895 shares were traded. SKX reached its highest trading level at $36.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SKX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2022, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $47 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when NASON MARK A sold 15,198 shares for $40.69 per share. The transaction valued at 618,385 led to the insider holds 51,403 shares of the business.

BLAIR KATHERINE J. sold 1,000 shares of SKX for $39,700 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 12,000 shares after completing the transaction at $39.70 per share. On May 27, another insider, BLAIR KATHERINE J., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $39.25 each. As a result, the insider received 39,250 and left with 9,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Skechers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKX has reached a high of $50.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SKX traded on average about 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 155.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.41M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SKX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 4.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.89. EPS for the following year is $3.63, with 12 analysts recommending between $4 and $3.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.85B to a low estimate of $1.74B. As of the current estimate, Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.55B, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.85B, an increase of 12.30% less than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.77B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.29B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.32B and the low estimate is $7.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.