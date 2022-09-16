SMR (NuScale Power Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) closed at 13.70 down -2.21% from its previous closing price of $14.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1054439 shares were traded. SMR reached its highest trading level at $14.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NuScale Power Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On August 18, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

On May 13, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on May 13, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Mundy Thomas P bought 72 shares for $13.74 per share. The transaction valued at 989 led to the insider holds 72 shares of the business.

Mundy Thomas P sold 14,370 shares of SMR for $153,472 on Jul 19. The President, VOYGR now owns 61,070 shares after completing the transaction at $10.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 653.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMR has reached a high of $15.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMR has traded an average of 934.41K shares per day and 977.62k over the past ten days. A total of 220.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.54M. Insiders hold about 37.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.46, compared to 1.6M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.