The Lion Electric Company (LEV) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) closed the day trading at 3.71 down -2.88% from the previous closing price of $3.82. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1000762 shares were traded. LEV reached its highest trading level at $3.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7040.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LEV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On June 10, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

CIBC Downgraded its Sector Outperform to Neutral on June 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEV has reached a high of $14.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5338, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7891.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LEV traded about 819.37K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LEV traded about 1.02M shares per day. A total of 190.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.27M. Insiders hold about 56.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LEV as of Aug 30, 2022 were 6.64M with a Short Ratio of 8.10, compared to 7.37M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 9.69%.