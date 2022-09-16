The name Novartis AG (NVS) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) closed at 80.74 down -0.21% from its previous closing price of $80.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1384278 shares were traded. NVS reached its highest trading level at $81.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Novartis AG’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Novartis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVS has reached a high of $94.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVS has traded an average of 2.15M shares per day and 2.66M over the past ten days. A total of 2.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.18B. Insiders hold about 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NVS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.63, compared to 6.24M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NVS is 3.33, from 3.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.48. The current Payout Ratio is 31.10% for NVS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 08, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1116:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.42 and $5.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.11. EPS for the following year is $6.69, with 19 analysts recommending between $7.02 and $6.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13.04B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.36B to a low estimate of $12.71B. As of the current estimate, Novartis AG’s year-ago sales were $13.03B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.44B, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.29B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.63B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.77B and the low estimate is $51.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.